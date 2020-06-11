Sessions, Barber earn scholarships

Sealey Sessions of East Columbus High School and Gabe Barber of East Bladen High School are the first recipients of the Trooper Kevin Conner Spirit of Community and Leadership awards.

The honors will be given each year to a student in Columbus and Bladen counties in honor of Conner. The highway patrolman, who grew up in Bladenboro and with his family made his home in Columbus County, was shot and killed in the line of duty Oct. 17, 2018. Fundraisers made the scholarship awards possible, and a committee makes the choice of award winners.

Sessions, daughter of Amy and Scott Sessions, plans to attend N.C. State to major in zoology. She’s been active in her school in Future Farmers of America, the student body, the county’s Student Advisory Board, National Beta Club, National Honor Society, Helping Hands Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Council, tennis and softball. She’s also volunteered in hurricane recovery efforts.

Barber, the son of Sonya Barber, plans to attend N.C. State to major in civil engineering. He’s been active in his school in Beta Club, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Student Government Association, soccer, baseball and football. At Bladen Community College, he’s a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Sigma Kappa Delta English Honor Society. In the community, he’s been involved in 4-H, Harmony Hall restoration, Elizabethtown Optimist Club, Bladen Mission Youth Project and the Bladen County Soccer Association.

Bladen County finalists were Alyssa Bell and Autumn Brisson, each from West Bladen High School.

Columbus County finalists were Wesley Ward and Jayla Cobbs, each from West Columbus High School.