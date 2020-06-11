Coronavirus: Bladen County’s active cases drops to 52; total cases rises to 173

ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s number of active positive coronavirus cases has dropped to 52.

Nine cases were added to the ongoing total Thursday, and recoveries increased to 119. There have been two deaths and 173 cases since the pandemic began.

Bladen County has had a surge of cases this month, with congregate living settings on Sleepy Creek Drive — identified by address and only as “other” in the DHHS report — and at Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown being added to the DHHS report. Another outbreak, at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel, was identified in April but the number of cases there is not known.

The Bladen Journal’s request June 1 for more information on meat-processing plants statewide has not been filled by DHHS.

The congregate living settings are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays.

North Carolina’s totals released Thursday include:

• 1,064 deaths, up 11 from Wednesday.

• 39,481 cases, up 1,310.

• 812 hospitalized, up 32.

• 572,677 tests, up 19,027.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 30 positive cases. There have been 16 in Clarkton, 14 in Bladenboro, 13 in White Oak, 11 in Tar Heel, nine in East Arcadia, six in Council, three in Dublin, and two in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 76 deaths and 2,893 cases. Cumberland has 29 deaths and 828 cases; Columbus has 28 deaths and 388 cases; Robeson has 14 deaths and 913 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 642 cases; and Pender has one death and 122 cases.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 13 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 30-day supply, the benchmark Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen had set early on.

Cases are split 50 percent women and men, and by race are 54 percent white and 27 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 36 percent. Ages 18-24 has grown to 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under to 8 percent.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 60 percent white and 34 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 5 percent, ages 75-and-up are 62 percent.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina total 666 deaths and 6,534 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified at 101 nursing homes, 54 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five are in Robeson and Columbus, four in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (498) and 50.4 percent of the cases (19,907).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 116 deaths and 6,115 positive cases, Rowan County has 36 deaths and 808 cases, Cabarrus County has 24 deaths and 641 cases, Union County has 21 deaths and 647 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 406 cases — a total of 205 deaths and 8,617 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 53 deaths and 2,370 cases, Wake County has 41 deaths and 2,553 cases, Orange County has 40 deaths and 427 cases, and Johnston County has 20 deaths and 698 cases — a total of 154 deaths and 6,048 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 85 deaths and 1,853 cases, Davidson County has 12 deaths and 556 cases, Forsyth County has 25 deaths and 1,967 cases, and Randolph County has 17 deaths and 866 cases — a total of 139 deaths and 5,242 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2 million confirmed cases and 113,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 772,000.

There are more than 7.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 418,000 deaths.

