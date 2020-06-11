WHITE LAKE — Commissioners here have approved a fiscal year 2020-21 budget of more than $3.5 million.

The board met via the internet application Zoom on Thursday evening, resuming its regularly-scheduled Tuesday meeting. The panel, because it was meeting remotely, had to hold open the public comment period for 24 hours afterward.

Two residents responded. Comments were shared with commissioners before the meeting.

The board first unanimously approved the budget. It then approved five items tied to it that were on the agenda but not acted upon in Tuesday’s meeting.

Only one drew any amount of discussion, all in a positive light. Dr. Diane Lauritsen of Limnosciences/Envirochem, who has been under contract for the final nine months of fiscal year 2019-20, was retained at the same monthly rate for the upcoming 12 months.

The expense is $13,200.

“Having Dr. Lauritsen has been so beneficial,” Tim Blount said. “What she brings, and the language she speaks — we’d be lost without her. We’ve achieved so much, she’s kept us on the state’s radar. Without her, there’s no telling where we’d be right now.

“For $13,000, that’s the best deal I’ve seen in a long time.”

Dean Hilton and Tom Riel were each in agreement about Lauritsen’s work, and Hilton said the residential resort community’s move toward a town administrator is the next step.

“She is who we have now, and the direction she’s taking us is safety and security,” Hilton said. “Until we get further down the road with a town administrator, we’re on the right path.”

The board handled two supplemental items to the agenda. One approved survey expenses for the second phase of the multi-use path, a cost that goes into the 2019-20 budget.

Commissioners also approved a request from Edward Lawrence for an extension to complete demolition of a structure. He owns a lot at 6750 U.S. 701. The deadline is now June 30.

The board will convene in July for its next gathering, a time when Mayor Goldston Womble said it is hoped coronavirus restrictions will be more relaxed and permit a traditional meeting. He’s also hopeful for a time in which residents can engage in a Town Hall style format about the status of the lake.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.