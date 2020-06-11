Not all is lost for summer learning and fun

ELIZABETHTOWN — With summer programs facing cancellation because of COVID-19 restrictions, the community is still holding fast to making things work and facing the challenges that the “new normal” is presenting.

Stacie Kinlaw with the 4-H program for Bladen County said that all is not lost for summer camps and learning opportunities over the next few months. Kinlaw said that there will be multiple virtual 4-H programs available for kids ages 5 through 18.

“Right now we are showing chickens through Zoom,” she said.

The competition is still happening, albeit a tad different than usual, but she said that regionals are coming up on Thursday, and that the kids are all looking forward to it.

Throughout the county, organizations are handling the variables brought on by the coronavirus as best they can. The summer fun and programs for children are taking a decided hit.

While recreation facilities are open, programs are gone. There’ll be none in Elizabethtown, or by the Bladen County Parks & Recreation Department.

“It’s sad, but it’s necessary,” Commissioner Ashley Trivette said after Grant Pait updated county commissioners June 3, saying there would be no summer programs.

All commissioners were in agreement for the course of action from the county’s director of the Parks & Recreation Dept.

High school athletes that would normally have camps and summer workouts can still gather, but have a slew of restrictive protocols from the N.C. High School Athletic Association — not even being allowed to throw a baseball, football or pass a basketball between teammates, for example.

The Rev. Jason Williams, with Foundation Church, echoed Kinlaw’s pledge to focus on keeping youth active while respecting the recommendations associated with the virus for safety and health.

“We haven’t nailed down everything yet,” he said. “But we are wanting some different styles of day camps, both sports and educational.”

Williams is optimistic plans will start to meld together next week, even though things won’t be the same as previous years.

“We want to have general exercise and obviously elements of fun,” he said.

Williams and his church took over and rebranded the downtown fitness facility as the calendar year turned. But Dream Works has been closed since March because of the coronavirus and corresponding orders to close issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The governor’s initial three-phase plan had gyms opening in the second phase, which began May 22. But just days before, he changed course and said fitness centers would remain closed at least until the third phase. Though not guaranteed, that date is tentatively June 26.

Both litigation and legislation is pending to get them open sooner.

Williams said the staff is already hard at work adapting and preparing.

Adaptation has also been on the forefront of summer activities for the whole family. There will be no fireworks celebration on the Fourth of July at Goldston’s Beach in White Lake, and the Summer Jams series has been reduced to three concerts.

The White Lake Water Festival, normally the third weekend in May, is reset for Aug. 21-22 but with no guarantee pending virus restrictions.

For the online programs with 4-H, a segment of them can be done at one’s own pace. There are parts that have group components as well. The self-paced learning is particularly helpful, Kinlaw said, for parents that work and can’t guarantee when kids can get on the internet. There are other groups that are going to come together this summer, including a coding club that will kick off virtually.

Kinlaw said that there are still some local activities on the horizon.

One of those programs includes emergency and disaster preparedness, and she said that she is hoping to also incorporate first aid skills as well.

The 4-H programs are available at 4-h.org and also through the the 4-H Facebook page.

After taking this week off, Bladen County School’s feeding program will be back on the road. The summer meals program officially starts Monday. Amy Stanley, child nutrition director, said the program has changed slightly from last summer.

“This summer we will have locations for our families to pick up meals curbside or receive meals through the meal delivery by bus program,” she said.

Both programs will operate Monday through Thursday. Stanley said this program will go through July 31, and that they would reassess at that point.

