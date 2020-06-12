ELIZABETHTOWN — Sheriff Jim McVicker on Friday released a statement regarding a race relations meeting in Bladen County.

The sheriff, through a news release, said a meeting was held Wednesday morning that included Fletcher Collins, Flame Newton, Toni McKoy, Max McLeod, Greg Martin, Eddie Madden and Tony Parrish. Collins, Newton, McKoy and McLeod were named as community leaders in the release; Martin is the county manager, Madden is the town manager of Elizabethtown and Parrish is the police chief in Elizabethtown.

The sheriff’s release said, “Those in attendance hope the conversation will continue to grow into a much larger dialogue and focus on the opportunity for involvement on issues facing our community.

“Everyone agreed that peaceful protesting is a protected right, but violence, looting, and property damage is not the answer. Community leaders were pleased with our local law enforcement agencies, but plans are being made to enhance training for law enforcement in de-escalation techniques and diversity issues.”