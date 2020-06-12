ELIZABETHTOWN — Commission Chairman Ray Britt said Friday in a news release Bladen County buildings will reopen Monday.

The Senior Center will be the lone facility that will not reopen. The release said county leaders are awaiting more guidance from the state before moving forward. The elderly population is among the most vulnerable to the coronavirus, which forced the closure of the buildings in March.

“I want to thank our dedicated county staff for their efforts in continuing to provide residents with essential services during these unusual circumstances,” Britt said in the release. “As we reopen offices to the public, please know that safety measures are being implemented to protect customers and staff from the spread of COVID-19. Fortunately, the measures our residents have taken so far have been effective in limiting the impact of COVID-19 in our community. As we increase our activity and interation, it’s important that we make use of recommended protective measures, such as wearing a face covering public, in order to continue moving forward toward phase three of reopening.”

Most county business and services can continue to be conducted by phone or over the internet, the release said. Limited visits to county facilities is recommended.

Anyone who is sick, or suspects they could be or have been exposed, is asked to follow CDC recommendations of staying home except to get medical care.

At the library branches, staff advises the look and experience will be adjusted. Public access computers are available for up to an hour per day, and library materials will be available for grab and go, a release says.

At the main branch on Cypress Street in Elizabethtown, stacks will be closed but staff can retrieve materials.

At all branches, community spaces and seating are unavailable. Materials are being quarantined 72 hours and sanitized between uses.

The in-person programs remain suspended. The Summer Reading program in July will be available through the internet. More information on it, and Books Make It Better and activity bags for children, will be forthcoming.

The Sheriff’s Office reopened in limited capacity June 1. It operates with no more than three people in the lobby at one time, screening questions and temperature checks are required, and social distancing is required. If close contact with a member of the Sheriff’s Office is necessary, face coverings are required.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the department allows appointments for fingerprinting for concealed carry permits, employment and other fingerprinting.

Anyone wishing to load money into an inmate’s canteen fund at the jail can do so at jailatm.com.

