West Bladen sends off resilient graduates

BLADENBORO — West Bladen High School seniors held their graduation for class of 2020 at 11 a.m. Friday, after a pushback due to rain in the earlier part of the day.

Students, staff and families were able to come together and celebrate the great accomplishments despite challenges presented by social distancing.

The invocation was led by Jamonte Ballard and the colors were presented by the school’s JROTC.

“I am asking you to give our class strength,” said Ballard, before quoting Revelation.

The JROTC cadets that presented the flag inluded Xiomara Phair, Brianna McNeil, Shanyla Hunter and Shelby Bryant. Next came the national anthem led by seniors Alyssa Bell and Madison Cain.

Katelyn Willoughby, president of the senior class, welcomed everyone for the ceremony.

“I am so glad you are here to celebrate this monumental event,” said Ana Zurita Posas, the salutatorian. “Wow! I really can’t believe it’s been four years. It seems like there is absolutely no possible way.

“But one simple word came to mind — resilient.”

West Bladen graduates all felt the same way, that the school has been through so much and has lost two students in the last two years alone. Da’Shawn Hines, affectionately known as “DeDe,” passed away in March of this year and Aldo Hernandez passed away in March of 2019.

Freshman year they were evacuated because of a potential gas leak, said Posas.

“But at least we got Melvins’ for lunch,” she said, eliciting a chuckle.

They have also survived through hurricanes Matthew and Florence and their senior year was cut short in the spring because of the coronavirus.

“By the time that our senior year came around, we had thought that our senior year would be perfectly normal,” Posas said. “Yet we are here in the middle of a pandemic.”

“For the West Bladen class of 2020, I offer congratulations,” said Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor. “This year has been filled with so many unexpected obstacles that almost made this not possible.

“But you have weathered each of those storms and you have literally weathered the storm today. The greatest words that I can offer you today is to encourage you to keep pushing towards your goal, regardless of the obstacles.”

“We don’t always get to appreciate the time we have and the people we share our time with,” said Autumn Brisson, valedictorian. “I will keep my memories of West Bladen, and each of you with me, wherever I go.”

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@bladenjournal.com.