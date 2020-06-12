ELIZABETHTOWN — The coronavirus outbreak at Sleepy Creek Farms has increased to 54 people.

The state Department of Health and Human Services’ report Friday included the second of its twice-a-week updates on congregate living settings. The Harrells location had 51 infections among staff in the report released Tuesday.

The other outbreak at a congregate living setting, Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown, did not change in the new report. There are two residents diagnosed as positive for COVID-19.

Bladen County has one other confirmed outbreak, at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel. It is not known how many workers there have been infected since the first was known on April 18, when the county had just one lab-confirmed case reported. A request to DHHS through the North Carolina Public Records law, made on June 1, has gone unfilled for two weeks.

The Bladen County Health Department release on Friday said the number of active positive cases is 67, though the number doesn’t add up with other numbers it released. The county said there have been 186 cases since the pandemic began, two deaths and 119 recoveries.

DHHS also said there are 186 cases.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 31 positive cases. There have been 18 in Clarkton, 16 each in East Arcadia and Bladenboro, 14 each in White Oak and Tar Heel, seven in Council, three in Dublin, and two in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Friday include:

• 1,092 deaths, up 28 from Thursday.

• 41,249 cases, up 1,768.

• 760 hospitalized, down 52.

• 595,697 tests, up 23,020.

The cases and tests numbers are one-day highs since the pandemic began. Positive tests returned in the one-day update is 7.7 percent. The rate — selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick, rather than randomly — since the pandemic began is 6.9 percent.

DHHS has said it counts all positive cases whether administered through state-connected providers or private providers, but it does not count all tests from private providers. North Carolina has an estimated 10.5 million residents, and the number counted tested is 5.7 percent.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. North Carolina’s unemployment rate surged from 4.3 percent in March to 12.2 percent in April; nearly 1.5 million claims for unemployment have been filed since the pandemic began.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 78 deaths and 3,038 cases. Cumberland has 30 deaths and 855 cases; Columbus has 29 deaths and 404 cases; Robeson has 14 deaths and 954 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 702 cases; and Pender has one death and 123 cases.

With 84 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 30-day supply, the benchmark Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen had set early on.

Cases are split 51 percent women and 49 percent men, and by race are 54 percent white and 27 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 36 percent. Ages 18-24 is 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under is 8 percent.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 59 percent white and 34 percent black. Under ages 50 accounts for 4 percent, and ages 75-and-up is 62 percent.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina total 666 deaths and 6,534 positive cases, the exact same numbers as Thursday. Outbreaks have been identified at 101 nursing homes, 54 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five are in Robeson and Columbus, four in Cumberland, and one in Pender.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.1 percent of the deaths (514) and 50.9 percent of the cases (20,988).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 118 deaths and 6,538 positive cases, Rowan County has 37 deaths and 835 cases, Cabarrus County has 24 deaths and 670 cases, Union County has 21 deaths and 672 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 452 cases — a total of 208 deaths and 9,167 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 54 deaths and 2,467 cases, Wake County has 41 deaths and 2,737 cases, Orange County has 40 deaths and 440 cases, and Johnston County has 25 deaths and 756 cases — a total of 160 deaths and 6,400 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 91 deaths and 1,899 cases, Davidson County has 12 deaths and 589 cases, Forsyth County has 25 deaths and 2,051 cases, and Randolph County has 18 deaths and 882 cases — a total of 146 deaths and 5,421 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2 million confirmed cases and 114,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 802,000.

There are more than 7.5 million cases worldwide, with more than 423,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.