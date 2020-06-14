Southeastern implements visitor changes

LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health has announced changes to its visitor policy, effective Monday.

Patients undergoing procedures such as surgeries, colonoscopies and cardiac catheterizations can have one visitor at both Southeastern Regional Medical Center and The Surgery Center at Southeastern Health Park. Once transferred into an inpatient room, visitation will end.

Screening and temperature checks will be required, as are face coverings.

Other general restrictions remain in place at all SeHealth facilities. There are the following exceptions:

• Laboring mothers may have one support person.

• Patients under the age of 18 may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.

• Patients who have dementia or require communication assistance may have one assistant with them.

• End-of-life situations are evaluated to determine the appropriate number of visitors.