DUBLIN — Bladen Community College has opened the Advising Center in Student Services.

The purpose of the new outlet is to provide academic information to students as they prepare to register for the fall semester.

Contact the center by email at bccadvising@bladencc.edu, or by phone at either 910-879-5584 or 910-879-5586. Appointments are necessary; available hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on other weekdays.