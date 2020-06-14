Coronavirus: Six cases in Bladen push number active to 62; state cases up 1,443

ELIZABETHTOWN — Six more people were added to the list of active, lab-confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in Bladen County on Sunday.

They were among 1,443 new cases across the state and pushed the county’s total since the pandemic began to 194. There have been 130 recoveries here, and two deaths. Sixty-two cases are active.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has had 33 positive cases. There have been 19 in Clarkton, 18 in East Arcadia, 16 each in Bladenboro and White Oak, 13 in Tar Heel, seven in Council, three in Dublin, and two in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Sunday include:

• 1,109 deaths, up five from Saturday.

• 44,119 cases, up 1,443.

• 798 hospitalized, down 25.

• 627,130 tests, up 15,440.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 84 deaths and 3,102 cases. Cumberland has 30 deaths and 888 cases; Columbus has 29 deaths and 419 cases; Robeson has 20 deaths and 966 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 760 cases; and Pender has one death and 140 cases.

With 76 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 30-day supply, the benchmark Gov. Roy Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen had set early on.

Cases are split 50 percent women and men, and by race are 54 percent white and 26 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 35 percent. Ages 18-24 is 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under is 9 percent.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 59 percent white and 34 percent black. Under age 50 accounts for 4 percent, and ages 75-and-up is 62 percent.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina total 700 deaths and 6,774 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 102 nursing homes, 59 residential care facilities, 22 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland, Robeson and Columbus counties; the one previously listed in Pender is no longer considered active.

Two are in Bladen County, at Sleepy Creek Farms in the Harrells community and at Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown.

An outbreak was also identified in April at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (520) and 51.6 percent of the cases (22,758).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 121 deaths and 7,131 positive cases, Rowan County has 37 deaths and 888 cases, Cabarrus County has 24 deaths and 711 cases, Union County has 21 deaths and 717 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 515 cases — a total of 211 deaths and 9,962 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 56 deaths and 2,662 cases, Wake County has 41 deaths and 3,011 cases, Johnston County has 25 deaths and 849 cases, and Orange County has 40 deaths and 474 cases — a total of 162 deaths and 6,996 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 91 deaths and 2,032 cases, Forsyth County has 25 deaths and 2,204 cases, Randolph County has 18 deaths and 921 cases, and Davidson County has 13 deaths and 643 cases — a total of 147 deaths and 5,800 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2 million confirmed cases and 115,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 850,000.

There are more than 7.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 431,000 deaths.

