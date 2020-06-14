EAST ARCADIA — Testing for the coronavirus is ongoing in Bladen County, and a new time and site have been added for Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day, testing is available at the East Arcadia Senior Resource Center, 1472-B East Arcadia Road. There is no out of pocket cost. More information is available from CommWell Health; the phone number is 910-567-7114 and the website is commwellhealth.org.

The number of cases in East Arcadia, according to the ZIP code breakdown from the state Department of Health and Human Services, has doubled in the last week to more than a dozen. There had been just five cases here two weeks ago. That moved to eight in a week’s time and 18 in Sunday’s report.

Other testing sites include Cape Fear Valley-Bladen Clinics and Express Care in Bladenboro, Clarkton, Dublin, Elizabethtown and White Lake. If anyone is experiencing symptoms, or is in a high risk group without symptoms, contact the respective clinic. The phone numbers are 910-863-3138 for Bladenboro, 910-862-1217 for Clarkton, 910-862-3528 for Dublin, 910-862-5500 for Elizabethtown, 910-862-1265 for White Lake, and 910-862-2122 for Express Care.

There also remains testing in the parking lot of Walmart in Elizabethtown, at 1347 W. Broad St., on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 to 9 a.m. by appointment. Those interested in being tested should go to the internet and access DoINeedaCOVID19test.com to see if eligible for testing and to make an appointment. There is no out of pocket expense for those being tested.

Tests in Tar Heel are available at CommWell Health. Call 910-567-7114 or 877-WELL-ALL, which is 877-935-5255. Tests are done Monday through Friday, but at varying times; call to see when. And in St. Pauls, tests are available through Robeson Health Care Corp. by calling 910-241-3042; there, testing times vary.