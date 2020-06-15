ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s rise of positive coronavirus cases is not slowing down.

Ten more cases were added over the weekend, including two in Monday morning’s report. The county has added 96 this month, and 196 since the worldwide pandemic began.

There have been two deaths. Through Monday the county reported 130 recoveries and 64 active cases. There are outbreaks, defined by the state as two ore more, at two congregate living settings and one business.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 34 positive cases. There have been 19 in Clarkton, 18 in East Arcadia, 16 in Bladenboro, 15 in White Oak, 13 in Tar Heel, seven in Council, four in Dublin, and two in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Monday include:

• 1,118 deaths, up nine from Sunday.

• 45,102 cases, up 983.

• 797 hospitalized, down one.

• 627,130 tests, up 11,349.

North Carolina has hit one-day highs in cases and tests in the past week. Positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7.2 percent, up about one-half of 1 percent in the last two weeks. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick, rather than randomly.

DHHS has said it counts all positive cases whether administered through state-connected providers or private providers, but it does not count all tests from private providers. North Carolina has an estimated 10.5 million residents, and the number counted tested is just under 6 percent.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. North Carolina’s unemployment rate surged from 4.3 percent in March to 12.2 percent in April; nearly 1.5 million claims for unemployment have been filed since the pandemic began.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 84 deaths and 3,102 cases. Cumberland has 30 deaths and 895 cases; Columbus has 31 deaths and 427 cases; Robeson has 20 deaths and 967 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 779 cases; and Pender has one death and 143 cases.

With 73 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 22 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 27 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 30-day supply, the benchmark Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen had set early on.

Cases are split 50 percent women and men, and by race are 54 percent white and 26 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 34 percent. Ages 18-24 is 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under is 9 percent.

Deaths are 53 percent men and 47 percent women, and by race are 59 percent white and 34 percent black. Under age 50 accounts for 4 percent, and ages 75-and-up is 62 percent.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina total 706 deaths and 6,805 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 102 nursing homes, 59 residential care facilities, 22 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland, Robeson and Columbus counties; the one previously listed in Pender is no longer considered active.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (525) and 51.6 percent of the cases (23,253).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 124 deaths and 7,321 positive cases, Rowan County has 37 deaths and 901 cases, Cabarrus County has 24 deaths and 716 cases, Union County has 21 deaths and 733 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 525 cases — a total of 214 deaths and 10,196 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 56 deaths and 2,712 cases, Wake County has 42 deaths and 3,099 cases, Johnston County has 25 deaths and 875 cases, and Orange County has 40 deaths and 478 cases — a total of 163 deaths and 7,164 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 91 deaths and 2,061 cases, Forsyth County has 25 deaths and 2,250 cases, Randolph County has 18 deaths and 927 cases, and Davidson County has 14 deaths and 655 cases — a total of 148 deaths and 5,893 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2 million confirmed cases and 115,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 867,000.

There are more than 7.9 million cases worldwide, with more than 434,000 deaths.

