ELIZABETHTOWN — Seventeen jobs will be added to Bladen County’s economy through an expansion by Anthem Displays.

The manufacturer of digital LED billboards, already with a spot in the Elizabethtown Industrial Park and moving to a larger facility, is consolidating its Boulder, Colorado, plant and relocating electronics and firmware operations to Elizabethtown. Already, the company employs nine here.

Elements of the expansion plan were first announced via BladenJournal.com on May 18 when county commissioners held a public hearing for more than $1.1 million in forgivable loans. Commissioners are forgiving $926,775.33 and $201,949.10 loans to Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial assisting the financing and construction of Incubator No. 5 and Incubator No. 6, respectively, in the 300-acre industrial park.

Incubator No. 5, at 518 Ben Greene Industrial Park Road, will be the new home of Anthem Displays. Incubator No. 6, at 474 Ben Greene Industrial Park Road, is to be the new home of Westwood Robotic Technologies. Westwood shares a building now with Aramark.

There’s been no opposition to the incentive package, and commissioners on June 3 unanimously approved the deal providing Anthem reduced cost on a four-year lease with multiple three-year options.

On Monday, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced the full package, saying it will create a $3.6 million investment in Elizabethtown.

In the release, Nico Marais said location was a significant factor. He’s a partner in the company.

“We are pleased to build upon our 35-year history in Bladen County,” he said. “The majority of the outdoor billboard market is east of the Mississippi River, which was one of the top reasons for consolidating our operations to North Carolina. This expansion will provide greater efficiencies and quality in producing our digital billboards for our customer base.”

The release said Anthem is adding electronic assembly personnel and managerial staff, with average annual salary for new positions in excess of $38,300 and total annual payroll impact of $651,750.

The One N.C. Fund is providing a grant of $50,000 to help with relocation.

The county’s state House representative, Republican William Brisson, said in the release, “Nothing speaks more credibly to the quality of North Carolina’s business climate than when an existing business weighs its options and decides to bring more jobs and production to one of our communities. I’m proud of the great work of our economic development leaders in facilitating Anthem Display’s expansion to Bladen County.”

In addition to the state Commerce Department, county commissioners and Bladen’s Bloomin’, the release said credit for the transaction is also shared by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the N.C. Community College System, Golden LEAF Foundation, North Carolina’s Southeast, Four County Electric Membership Corp., Bladen Community College, Bladen County Economic Development Commission, Bladen County Committee of 100 and the town of Elizabethtown.

