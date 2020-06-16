ELIZABETHTOWN — Below the second floor Superior Courtroom outside on Poplar Street, the siren of an ambulance sounded just as Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins seconded a motion.

Seconds later, county commissioners had made one final adjustment — adding a second ambulance purchase — to a unanimous passage of the fiscal year 2020-21 budget of $59,375,883.

The document is 3.95 percent higher than last year’s $57,121,654, a rise mostly attributed to the federal inmate program at the jail, said county Finance Officer Lisa Coleman. All eight commissioners — Russell Priest had an excused absence — gave it a favorable pass.

The new budget takes effect July 1.

In another final-minute move, the panel took County Manager Greg Martin’s recommendation to delay the application of a water rate increase until Sept. 1. That revenue change is between $20,000 and $30,000; Martin said identifying ways to cover the approximately $150,000 needed for the second EMS truck could be found.

The push for the second truck was initiated by Commissioner Arthur Bullock and strongly backed by Michael Cogdell. There was discussion, but ultimately no objection.

The board, which will meet just once in July and agreed to allow commissioners to do so remotely, moved through its agenda in about 90 minutes.

They approved a rezoning, were updated on NC Rebuild, approved a matching $20,800 for Clarkton’s work on recreation fields, and got an update on the coronavirus from Dr. Terri Duncan of the Health Department.

The most impassioned squabbling happened during appointments for a baker’s dozen of county boards and commissions, specifically the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. The net result was Connie Holland, Phillip Little and Al Marshburn taking the spots previously held by, respectively, Doretta Lennon, Jimmie Smith and the Rev. Larry Hayes. All other members were reappointed. The changes, which take effect July 1, were approved 5-3 in a party-line vote.

In a public hearing for a rezoning request, Greg Elkins said the planning board did not receive any comments on property at 931 Chickenfoot Road and gave it a favorable recommendation. The request passed commissioners unanimously.

The structure there, vacant and zoned residential agriculture more than a decade ago, will now be zoned commercial. Yeseree Robinson-Davis, in her petition, said she plans to relocate the Tar Heel Fish House that has been on N.C. 87 at the outskirts of Tar Heel.

Nathan Dowless, director of Emergency Services, advised commissioners that a new application period for homeowners in need of home repairs due to damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence has opened. It is through the NC Rebuild program, which is operated by the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency.

Matthew devastated Bladen County in October 2016, and Florence did even more damage in September 2018.

Duncan updated commissioners on information that came out at noon from the state Department of Health and Human Services. The report said Bladen County’s cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began is 196, including 64 active cases and 130 recoveries. Two have died. Duncan said the county expected to confirm 10 to 15 more recoveries.

She also gave the following breakdown on the cases in Bladen County, saying the information was through Friday:

• By race, cases have been 48 percent white, 25 percent black and 17 percent Hispanic.

• By gender, cases have been 56 percent men and 44 percent women.

Robin Hewett, director of Computer Operations, updated the panel on seeking a new telephone system. He also brought service agreements with Star Communications to the table for approval, one for EMS saving $724 a month and increasing bandwidth from 10 to 100, and the other for the entire county government network saving $100 a month and increasing megabits per second from 80 to 250. Both passed unanimously.

In his report to the board, Martin said an earlier decision by the court system to not use Boger Gym at Elizabethtown Middle School has been reversed. Court operations will commence there at the end of the month.

