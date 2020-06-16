Coronavirus: Fifteen more people in Bladen County declared COVID-free

ELIZABETHTOWN — Fifteen recoveries from lab-confirmed positive cases of coronavirus were added to Bladen County’s total on Tuesday.

The one-day jump dropped the number of active cases in the county to 52 and pushed recoveries to 145. There have been 199 cases since the pandemic began, two of which led to deaths.

In new tallies from the state Department of Health and Human Services, the county’s two congregate living settings with outbreaks had no changes to their case totals. There are 54 staff infected at Sleepy Creek Farms in the Harrells community, and two residents at Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown.

The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases. A third outbreak in the county has been identified at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel; it is not known how many workers have been infected, the first of which was confirmed April 18 by the Bladen County Health Department.

In the DHHS postal breakdown, the ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has 34 positive cases. There have been 19 each in Clarkton and East Arcadia, 16 in Bladenboro, 15 in White Oak, 13 in Tar Heel, seven in Council, five in Dublin, and three in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Tuesday include:

• 1,154 deaths, up 36 from Sunday.

• 45,853 cases, up 751.

• 829 hospitalized, up 32.

• 651,421 tests, up 24,291.

Positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7 percent. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick rather than randomly, and it does not count tests with negative results done by private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. North Carolina’s unemployment rate surged from 4.3 percent in March to 12.2 percent in April; nearly 1.5 million claims for unemployment have been filed since the pandemic began.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 91 deaths and 3,237 cases. Cumberland has 30 deaths and 904 cases; Columbus has 33 deaths and 429 cases; Robeson has 23 deaths and 978 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 783 cases; and Pender has one death and 143 cases.

With 85 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 26 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 26 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 75-day supply. The benchmark Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen set early on was 30-day.

Cases are split 50 percent women and men, and by race are 54 percent white and 26 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 34 percent. Ages 18-24 is 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under is 9 percent.

Deaths are 52 percent men and 48 percent women, and by race are 59 percent white and 34 percent black. Under age 50 accounts for 5 percent, and ages 75-and-up is 61 percent.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 723 deaths and 6,877 positive cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 107 nursing homes, 60 residential care facilities, 22 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, and three are in Columbus.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (540) and 51.8 percent of the cases (23,729).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 129 deaths and 7,468 positive cases, Rowan County has 37 deaths and 921 cases, Cabarrus County has 25 deaths and 729 cases, Union County has 22 deaths and 754 cases, and Gaston County has eight deaths and 549 cases — a total of 221 deaths and 10,421 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 56 deaths and 2,773 cases, Wake County has 43 deaths and 3,163 cases, Johnston County has 25 deaths and 896 cases, and Orange County has 40 deaths and 479 cases — a total of 164 deaths and 7,311 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 95 deaths and 2,103 cases, Forsyth County has 25 deaths and 2,283 cases, Randolph County has 20 deaths and 947 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 664 cases — a total of 155 deaths and 5,997 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.1 million confirmed cases and 116,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 923,000.

There are more than 8.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 440,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.