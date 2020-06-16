Coronavirus: Convalescent plasma donations sought for treatments

FAYETTEVILLE — Convalescent plasma to help treat COVID-19 patients is wanted by the Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center.

A news release from the health system, the parent organization of Bladen County Hospital, says the plasma is “the liquid component of blood collected from patients who have recovered from the novel coronavirus. These patients develop blood antibodies against the virus, which might help others fight the coronavirus infection.”

There is no vaccine for the virus. The Federal Drug Administration allows use of convalescent plasma in treatments; it can give an immediate boost of “virus-fighting antibodies to kickstart their own immune system and can help speed recovery time,” the release says.

Donors must:

• Feel healthy on day of donation.

• Meet regular donor requirements.

• Test positive for COVID-19 and be recovered.

• Have been symptom-free for at least 28 days.

• Provide documentation of a positive COVID-19 test with dated copy of lab results, or have a note from health-care provider stating positive test results and date of test.

Donation appointments can be made by calling 910-615-LIFE or emailing afisher@capefearvalley.com.

