Coronavirus: Bladen County Health Department receives another $192,882

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Health Department, already given assistance from the federal CARES Act funding, has been gifted another $192,882 from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The award is part of $35 million going to all of the state’s local health departments in response to COVID-19. The one-time funding is part of DHHS’ agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity.

Dr. Terri Duncan’s department can use the money to support COVID-19 staffing, infection controls, testing and tracing, IT infrastructure, and data sharing and visualization.

Each of the state’s local health departments got a base of $90,000. Population and cumulative positive COVID-19 caseload determined the additional amounts awarded.

Bladen County has an estimated population of 33,000. Tuesday’s report from DHHS said there have been 199 lab-confirmed positive cases here.

Among the 100 counties, Bladen is No. 51 in most cases and No. 69 in population. Twenty-seven of the state’s 85 other local health departments received fewer dollars.

The Health Department had a significant share, as would be expected, of the county’s $440,059.95 from the CARES Act grant of $782,398. Grants to municipalities, nonprofits and small businesses make up the remaining $342,338.05 in the tenative plan being submited to the state.

Of the county’s more than $440,000, it will be shared in categories defined as medical expenses; public health expenses; payroll expenses; expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 related health measures; and expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency.

