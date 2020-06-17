Columbus Regional treats accidental shooting victim from East Arcadia

WHITEVILLE — The victim of an accidental shooting, a man from East Arcadia, was taken to Columbus Regional hospital here on Tuesday evening.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating.

Lawmen said Donald Ray Graham, 57, was taken there and deputies were notified. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said it happened at night.

The release said the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe another shooting Tuesday evening, about 5:30, is connected to the incident involving Graham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or Investigator Donnie Williamson at 910-874-6850.