Coronavirus: Free drive-thru testing June 26 at Baldwin Branch MBC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Baldwin Branch Missionary Baptist Church, in collaboration with Goshen Medical Center, will host a free coronavirus test site June 26.

This will take place at the church, 4047 N.C. 242 just outside of Elizabethtown, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The testing is a drive-thru, with no one allowed out of their vehicles. Anyone in Bladen County is welcome to participate, a news release says. Results will come back in seven days.

Early registration is required in order to be tested. Forms can be obtained from WBLA until Tuesday, 9 a.m. to noon each day. Participants should bring the form and their insurance card with them to the test; the release says everyone will be tested regardless of having an insurance card.

The form of the test is a nose swab, not the invasive test up the nostril.

More information is available from the Rev. Dvora Shaw at 910-862-2000, Sabrina Melvin at 910-862-1273, or the Rev. Dr. Louie Boykin at 910-990-1892.