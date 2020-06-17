Elizabethtown Fire Department chosen for recruitment, retention initative

ELIZABETHTOWN — If you come down to the fire station, either the old one or the new one, you might see new faces, and Fire Chief Nick West is hoping an incoming program will bring on even more.

Right now the department is a mixture of full-time, part-time and volunteers.

“Whenever someone is on vacation part-time staff can fill that, and we have a minimum staffing level that we try to achieve,” said West.

West is hoping that utilizing a grant will bring in more help and boost the department.

“The North Carolina Fire Chiefs Association is working with the International Association for Fire Chiefs, and they wrote a SAFER grant,” he said.

This recruitment and retention campaign is part of the Volunteer Workforce Solutions program designed to achieve a viable and sustainable volunteer firefighter workforce. The program is funded by Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response and is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to “enhance the recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters.”

“We are constantly looking for grants for equipment, staffing, and those types of things,” West said.

The entire state is facing a critical shortage in volunteer firemen, and in Bladen County it is seen across the board. Volunteers make up about 70 percent of the firefighters in the state, a number that drops at about an 11 percent clip annually.

The initiative, a release says, will assist the Fire Department with using geographic information systems to provide in-depth views of the community, “measuring demographic, cultural and economic data to predict the best way to recruit a volunteer firefighter workforce. The GIS data offers insights such as what potential recruits do for fun, where they work and even the likely composition of their families. With this information, the NCAFC can host the appropriate community initiatives and speak to potential volunteers with meaningful, effective messages.”

Also, the campaign will have leadership workshops “aimed at improving recruitment and retention.” The information will be shared nationwide, and it is hoped the access will provide avenues to help each local department.

IAFC and NCAFC did the program in 2018 with a success rate of 168 percent, the release said.

West said that in August he will start as the Bladen County Fire Association’s president. He is planning to take the knowledge he gains and share it with his colleagues.

“We have two on duty on all times,” he said. “Monday through Friday there is Anthony Norris and I, and we did have Hollis Freeman to cover the shift.”

For West it can be a juggling act. They are looking to replace a full-time fireman that went on to another station, causing them to push Freeman onto a different rotation.

“Volunteers get paid per call, they get paid for training, and they get paid for attending a community event,” he said. “And we offer an insurance policy for accidental death and sickness, and that kind of thing.”

In addition they also offer educational incentives as well.

Currently they have nine full-time positions, with one vacant, four part-time, and 35 volunteers. Sometimes volunteers can fill those open shifts, but if volunteers are not available he said that they will get the part-time staff to fill the spot.

Last year 15 departments received the SAFER grant, and this year there are also 15, spread out all across the state. West said that they will additionally assist with marketing skills and marketing materials to supplement the recruitment aspect.

The same grant has also been implemented in a few other states like Connecticut and Indiana.

