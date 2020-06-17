Coronavirus: Nine cases added in the ZIP total for Elizabethtown, White Lake

ELIZABETHTOWN — One day after picking up 15 recoveries on its total, Bladen County added 15 more cases on Wednesday.

The overall tally since the worldwide pandemic began is 214. Two people have died in the county, and at least 145 have recovered.

Nine more cases were added in the ZIP code total for Elizabethtown and White Lake, according to the Department of Health and Human Services postal breakdown. There have been 19 each in Clarkton and East Arcadia, 17 in Bladenboro, 15 in White Oak, 14 in Tar Heel, seven in Council, five in Dublin, and four in Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Wednesday include:

• 1,168 deaths, up 14 from Tuesday.

• 46,855 cases, up 1,002.

• 846 hospitalized, up 17.

• 667,422 tests, up 16,001.

Positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7 percent. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick rather than randomly, and it does not count tests with negative results done by private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

Congregate living settings continue to be troublesome. Outbreaks, defined by the state as two or more, have been identified in Bladen County at Sleepy Creek Farms in the Harrells community and at Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown. According to the latest update, there are 54 staff infected at Sleepy Creek and two residents at Cape Fear Teen Challenge.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 729 deaths and 6,987 positive cases. That’s 62.4 percent of the state’s deaths and 14.9 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 108 nursing homes, 61 residential care facilities, 22 correctional institutions and four other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four are in Columbus and one is in Sampson.

In Bladen County, a third outbreak has been identified at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel; it is not known how many workers have been infected, the first of which was confirmed April 18 by the Bladen County Health Department.

In adjacent counties, there have been 91 deaths and 3,322 cases. Cumberland has 30 deaths and 935 cases; Robeson has 23 deaths and 1,019 cases; Columbus has 33 deaths and 432 cases; Sampson has four deaths and 791 cases; and Pender has one death and 145 cases.

With 86 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 73 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 21 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 75-day supply. The benchmark Cooper and health secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen set early on was 30-day.

Cases are split 50 percent women and men, and by race are 54 percent white and 26 percent black. Ages 25-49 account for 45 percent of the cases, and ages 50-and-over 34 percent. Ages 18-24 is 11 percent of the cases, and 17-and-under is 9 percent.

Deaths are 52 percent men and 48 percent women, and by race are 59 percent white and 33 percent black. Under age 50 accounts for 5 percent, and ages 75-and-up is 61 percent.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47 percent of the deaths (549) and 51.7 percent of the cases (24,228).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 130 deaths and 7,563 positive cases, Rowan County has 38 deaths and 937 cases, Cabarrus County has 25 deaths and 746 cases, Union County has 22 deaths and 764 cases, and Gaston County has nine deaths and 576 cases — a total of 224 deaths and 10,586 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 57 deaths and 2,841 cases, Wake County has 43 deaths and 3,241 cases, Johnston County has 25 deaths and 926 cases, and Orange County has 40 deaths and 487 cases — a total of 165 deaths and 7,495 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 98 deaths and 2,167 cases, Forsyth County has 26 deaths and 2,333 cases, Randolph County has 21 deaths and 969 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 678 cases — a total of 160 deaths and 6,147 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.1 million confirmed cases and 117,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 923,000.

There are more than 8.2 million cases worldwide, with more than 445,000 deaths.

