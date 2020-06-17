Shooting victim wounded four times at address – Sambo’s in East Arcadia – with drug history

EAST ARCADIA — Lawmen are investigating a shooting at a place commonly referred to as Sambo’s night club on Carter Road.

It happened Tuesday evening at 5:30, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says in a release. Tyron Byrd, a 31-year-old from East Arcadia, is recovering from injuries deputies say appear to not be life-threatening. Lawmen say he had gunshot injuries to an ankle, leg, arm and his chest.

Chief Deputy Mac Warner wrote in an email that Sambo’s isn’t an official night club, just a house located at 161 Carter Road.

“There is a history of drug sales at this address,” Warner said responding to a question from the Bladen Journal.

The Sheriff’s Office said Byrd was taken to Acme-Delco-Riegelwood Fire/Rescue, then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960 or Investigator Donnie Williamson at 910-874-6850.

The shooting is not believed to be connected to another called “accidental” that happened in the area Tuesday.