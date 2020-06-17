School district’s Sharon Penny leaving to join Elizabethtown town staff

ELIZABETHTOWN — A face familiar to those involved in the Bladen County Schools system will now be working for the town of Elizabethtown.

Town Manager Eddie Madden confirmed Sharon Penny, the schools finance officer, will be joining the town staff next month. Penny has worked with the district since August of 2002.

Before her 17-year tenure there she was also employed by Whiteville City Schools for almost 12 years.

She received her Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, attending there from 1983 to 1985.

Penny will be taking the position that has been held by Jay Leatherman. His last day is June 30.

“Mrs. Penny has spent her career of 30 years in the service of public schools and working to improve our financial setting,” Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor wrote in a text to the Bladen Journal. “She has a wealth of knowledge and experience that the public schools will miss. Certainly her voice on school financial matters will be missed by her other financial officer colleagues. While she will be missed by BCS, she will become an asset for the City of Elizabethtown. She has earned her retirement from public schools and we wish her the best.”

Taylor said the search is on for her replacement and advertisement of the position began this week.

