Disaster recovery funds, for Matthew and Florence, are available

RALEIGH — ReBuildNC, a comprehensive plan to distribute federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds, has opened a new application period.

The recovery funds are associated with both hurricanes Matthew and Florence, which struck Bladen County and the state in October 2016 and September 2018, respectively. Home repairs, reconstruction or elevation of homes damaged by the storms is possible through the CBDG-DR funds.

Those who have already applied to ReBuild NC do not need to apply again.

A news release says the N.C. Office of Resiliency and Recovery has streamlined the program, adjusting to changing circumstances in impacted counties. It says flexibility is increased “to maximize the number of eligible applicants.”

Those who owned or occupied homes during the two disasters may be eligible, even if they have received other assistance.

Applications can be made on the website ReBuild.NC.Gov, where more information is available, and by calling 833-ASK-RBNC.

