Two have filed for Soil & Water seat

ELIZABETHTOWN — Two men from Bladenboro have filed for a seat on the Bladen Soil & Water Conservation District board.

Dawson Singletary and Eddie Hester filed a week apart. Singletary filed June 10, and Hester on Wednesday.

The nonpartisan board has three members with four-year terms. Two are elected in midterm elections, and one in the presidential year elections.

The seat up for grabs in November is currently held by Bladenboro’s McCrae Dowless, who has been at the center of multiple investigations into voting irregularities in the county.

The filing period closes July 6 at noon.