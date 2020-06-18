All-American: Anthem Displays’ expansion will bring production under one Elizabethtown roof

ELIZABETHTOWN — Nico Marais’ eyes twinkle and his voice escalates in excitement.

The pieces are coming together to give his company a one-of-a-kind position. Anthem Displays is the lone maker of digital billboards with every facet made and assembled in the USA, and soon it will all be under one roof.

Specifically, a roof in Elizabethtown USA.

In a guided tour of Anthem’s new home in the Elizabethtown Industrial Park, Marais proudly showed the area where the printed circuit boards will be populated with electronic components through a production line. The area of the fifth incubator built by Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, a spacious 26,490 square feet, will house all parts of the production, including when the PCBs materialize into the 360 modules that make up a 14-foot high by 48-foot wide billboard.

“We’ve made it so each worker has everything right where they are at, just turn, no movement,” Marais said. “If they have to take steps, that’s time. That’s waste.”

The finishing room is next to a larger area that will house a crane capable of hoisting the 7,700-pound billboards.

The assembly line will be able to do about 100 modules per day. The largest billboards the company makes will take four days.

Cabinetry that houses the modules, Marais said, borrows the riveting technique used on the assembly lines of Ford vehicles. Other competitors, he pointed out, often use welding — a process that adds considerable weight to the billboards.

Anthem has been based in Elizabethtown and Boulder, Colorado. The cabinetry was here, the electronics in the Rockies.

Here, they’ve shared a 30,750-square-foot incubator space, using about 20,000 square feet.

“It’ll be nice to be in one place,” he said.

Gone will be the cost of two locations, and gone also will be the cost of transporting products across the country. The company is also nearing the end of the 10-year lifespan of some earlier billboards, meaning they will have production for new ones and replacements.

Bladen Community College has assisted the move, creating the training necessary for new workers. That group is already completing its first week.

Anthem’s move was formally announced this week, though the Bladen Journal first reported its intentions a month ago following a public hearing with the Bladen County commissioners. Part of the incentive package involves forgivable loans approved by the board for Bladen’s Bloomin’.

“We couldn’t have done this without Bladen’s Bloomin’,” Marais said.

There were two loans, one of $926,775.33 and another of $201,949.10, for construction that enable Anthem to go into the 518 Ben Greene Industrial Park Road location, and also put Westwood Robotic Technologies into Incubator No. 6 next door at 474 Ben Greene Industrial Park Road.

Commissioners on June 3 unanimously approved the deal providing Anthem reduced cost on a four-year lease with multiple three-year options.

Seventeen jobs will be added; the company already employs nine here. At least one Colorado worker is relocating.

The target date to have all elements of the workforce and assembly under the single new roof is February. Production of the PCBs and modules here is likely to begin in July.

The N.C. Department of Commerce says the move will create a $3.6 million investment in Elizabethtown. Average annual salary for new positions is in excess of $38,300 and total annual payroll impact is $651,750.

The One N.C. Fund is providing a grant of $50,000 to help with relocation.

“We are pleased to build upon our 35-year history in Bladen County,” Marais said. “The majority of the outdoor billboard market is east of the Mississippi River, which was one of the top reasons for consolidating our operations to North Carolina. This expansion will provide greater efficiencies and quality in producing our digital billboards for our customer base.”

The county’s state House representative, Republican William Brisson, said in a release, “Nothing speaks more credibly to the quality of North Carolina’s business climate than when an existing business weighs its options and decides to bring more jobs and production to one of our communities. I’m proud of the great work of our economic development leaders in facilitating Anthem Display’s expansion to Bladen County.”

In addition to the state Commerce Department, county commissioners and Bladen’s Bloomin’, the release said credit for the transaction is also shared by the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority, the N.C. Community College System, Golden LEAF Foundation, North Carolina’s Southeast, Four County Electric Membership Corp., Bladen Community College, Bladen County Economic Development Commission, Bladen County Committee of 100 and the town of Elizabethtown.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.