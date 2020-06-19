TAR HEEL — For several years, Narcan has been with a number of first responders in Bladen County.

Thursday, a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office deputy used it to save the life of a woman in Cumberland County. Deputy Jessica Portalatin was traveling Chickenfoot Road between Tar Heel and Hope Mills when she came upon a woman lying in a ditch on her stomach, and two people with her.

Believing the woman had overdosed, Portalatin administered a dose of the opioid overdose reversal medicine with naloxone.

Within minutes, the woman was able to sit up and began to “come around,” a news release from the Sheriff’s Office says.

Cumberland County EMS transported the woman to a hospital.

Eastpointe, a managed care organization that serves Bladen County and 10 others in the region, regularly makes donations of Narcan to law enforcement and EMS in Bladen County. Earlier this year, it made a donation to the Elizabethtown Police Department.

“I am very proud of Deputy Portalatin and all of the members of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office who do a great job daily,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said. “Narcan is a great tool for our deputies to help save a life and I am appreciative of Eastpointe for donating Narcan to us.”

Narcan is available in drug stores and does not require a prescription.

More than 67,000 people — including 2,259 in North Carolina — died from overdose deaths in 2018, the most recent numbers available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down 4 percent from a year earlier, but is still among the leading causes of injury-related death in the United States.

Opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths in 2018, or 69.5 percnet of all drug overdose fatalities. Two out of three involving opioids involved synthetic opioids.

