Coronavirus: Bladen County has largest 1-day spike (30) of cases, adds third congregate living setting

ELIZABETHTOWN — The highest one-day spike in positive cases of coronavirus in Bladen County was recorded Saturday, and a third congregate living setting has an outbreak.

Thirty cases were added to the county’s ongoing tally. Of 262 cases since the worldwide pandemic began, 96 are deemed active and include six people hospitalized.

Two from the county have died, though none recorded since May 11, and 164 have been deemed recovered.

The new addition of a congregate living setting was identified in the state Department of Health and Human Services report by its category for “other,” which means it is not a nursing home, rehabilitation center or prison.

Asked by the Bladen Journal to identify the new addition, county Health Director Dr. Terri Duncan withheld the information from public knowledge and answered with a fact reported regularly by the newspaper. She wrote in an email, “The latest update by NCDHHS for congregate living was yesterday, the next update is scheduled by NCDHHS for Tuesday.”

An inquiry was also sent to DHHS. At time of publication, no response had been received.

Already known to have outbreaks are Sleepy Creek Farms in the Harrells community, with 54 cases among staff according to Friday’s DHHS report, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown, with two cases among residents.

A workplace outbreak was identified in April at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

The previous one-day high of cases added was 26 on June 4, the first time the county had exceeded the eight on a single day it posted April 27, May 5, May 11 and May 22. The county’s other highest days have been 15 on Wednesday, 13 on June 12, 12 on Friday, 11 on June 5, 10 on June 6 and nine each on June 7 and June 11.

The county has added 162 cases in the 20 June reports, a daily average of 8.1. The first case in the county was recorded April 1, and the second on April 18. Only 10 of the last 63 days have had a net zero or less.

In the ZIP code breakdown from DHHS, White Oak went up nine to 24. Others included 54 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 22 in Clarkton; 19 in East Arcadia; 18 in Bladenboro; 13 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; and five each in Dublin and Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The county’s two deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Saturday include:

• 1,212 deaths, up 15 from Friday. Four of those were in congregate living settings.

• 51,389 cases, up 1,549.

• 883 hospitalized, up 12.

• 731,341 tests, up 19,028.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 96 deaths and 3,531 cases. Cumberland has 31 deaths and 988 cases; Robeson has 24 deaths and 1,056 cases; Columbus has 35 deaths and 460 cases; Sampson has five deaths and 865 cases; and Pender has one death and 162 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 749 deaths and 7,172 positive cases. That’s 61.8 percent of the state’s deaths and 13.9 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 107 nursing homes, 60 residential care facilities, 20 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and one is in Sampson.

With 87 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 75-day supply.

Among the cases, ages 18-24 has grown to 12 percent of the state’s total. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 61 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.1 percent of the deaths (571) and 52.4 percent of the cases (26,927).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 133 deaths and 8,511 positive cases, Rowan County has 38 deaths and 995 cases, Cabarrus County has 25 deaths and 835 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 876 cases, and Gaston County has nine deaths and 705 cases — a total of 228 deaths and 11,922 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 60 deaths and 3,094 cases, Wake County has 43 deaths and 3,721 cases, Johnston County has 26 deaths and 1,058 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 522 cases — a total of 170 deaths and 8,395 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 106 deaths and 2,352 cases, Forsyth County has 28 deaths and 2,497 cases, Randolph County has 24 deaths and 1,032 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 729 cases — a total of 173 deaths and 6,610 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.2 million confirmed cases and 119,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1 million.

There are more than 8.7 million cases worldwide, with more than 461,000 deaths.

