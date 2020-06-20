RALEIGH — Summer camps of the virtual style are being offered by Girl Scouts – North Carolina Coastal Pines.

The Beyond Ordinary Summer Program is filling the gap for camps that will not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release says the camps will enable young girls to stay entertained and engaged in environmental activities throughout the summer. In addition to virtual summer camps, there are guided badgework activities and virtual events that are indoors and outdoors.

The sessions are weekly, with grades 2-12 spending about three hours of time on the internet led by staff, and another one to two hours exploring and creating on their own. Mini-sessions are available for kindergarteners and first graders.

The program is available to all girls, not just those in Girl Scouts, the release says.

More information is available on the website nccoastalpines.org.