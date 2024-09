ELIZABETHTOWN — By appointment only, the plant sale of the Bladen County master gardeners is ongoing at the Bladen County Cooperative Extension Office.

Fifteen-minute time slots are available. Call 910-862-4591 to inquire. The extension office is at 450 Smith Circle in Elizabethtown, in the Powell-Melvin Agricultural Service Center.

There are a number of plant species available, ranging in price from $1 for spider plants and diamond frost to $10 for angel trumpet flowers and red Japanese maples.