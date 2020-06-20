BLADENBORO — Samaria Grant, a graduate of West Bladen High School, has been chosen for a scholarship award from the Local Government Federal Credit Union.

Grant is headed to UNC Pembroke, where she will be one of 120 high school seniors and post-secondary students receiving funds to apply toward their education.

In a news release, the financial institution’s CEO Maurice Smith said, “This is the 22st consecutive year we have offered this scholarship. It’s still a real pleasure to reward these fine adults for not only getting notable grades, but also for finding the determination to take active roles in their communities. We congratulate them and wish them luck in their studies and beyond.”

The release says, “The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.”