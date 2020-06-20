Smithfield Foods donates nearly $700,000 worth of face shields

TAR HEEL — Smithfield Foods, which has a plant in Tar Heel, announced through its Smithfield, Virginia, headquarters Thursday it has made donations to health-care workers at nursing homes and hospitals.

The plant was quick to implement employees using temporary, disposable face shields throughout its facilities when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. As its safety measures have increased, Smithfield now has permanent face shields that can be affixed to employees’ helmets. They are required to be worn, a news release says.

That enabled the company to make the disposable shields available as part of its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation of more than 115,000 face shields has a value of nearly $700,000. Smithfield has given more than $30 million in cash and in-kind contributions through its hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes.

In a release, the company’s charitable initiatives manager Jonathan Toms said, “Smithfield remains committed to not only supporting and protecting our employees and customers, but to also supporting and protecting the communities where we live and work. We are proud to donate these medical grade face shields to local healthcare workers who are battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.”

