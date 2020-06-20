BURGAW — Four County Electric Membership Corp. is offering a reward of $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for metals thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call lawmen at 911, or Four County EMC at 888-368-7289.

The electric cooperative, which serves parts of Bladen, Pender, Sampson, Duplin and Columbus counties, says in a release copper, aluminum and other metals are being stolen from power lines and substations. These thefts cause power outages, additional maintenance and expenses.

Also, those attempting to steal it are subject to injury or death by electrocution.

Copper grounds Four County equipment, protecting it from electrical surges and lightning. Without the copper, outage chances and dangerous conditions increase.

Replacement costs run into the thousands.

In a recent theft, a hole was cut into the fence in back of the Wards Corner substation in Pender County. Grounding wires were removed. Cost for repairs will be about $4,000.

