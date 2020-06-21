Coronavirus: Bladen schools getting plans together for fall reopening; word from the state to come by July 1

ELIZABETHTOWN — Schools are likely going to be exceptionally different for students this fall because of the coronavirus, and administration and staff at Bladen County’s public schools are working toward plans for the potential outcomes from the restrictions.

Gov. Roy Cooper, along with health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and state public school leaders Mark Johnson and Eric Davis, have issued a 26-page plan with three options. School districts, including charter schools, have to be ready for all three that are categorized as minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning only.

Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy is going to see changes and Lt. Col. Carl Lloyd, the commandant of cadets, says the school is poised to stay on point with whatever decisions are made.

“Whatever we hear from the governor will take priority over everything,” he said. “We are already planning for that first day.”

Right now he said that focus is developing the Plan B, which is going to make the school work at 50 percent capacity.

“First-year students will be on campus every day,” he said. “They cannot get the effect of the program that they need from online schooling.”

Next would be students that are at risk, that need more help, and they will be on campus every day as well.

“The other half of the students will come in every other day,” he said.

Those students would participate in remote learning on the days they are not on campus; however, there is still a plan to go all remote if there is a resurgence that necessitates those restrictions.

Lloyd also said that students will all be issued Chromebooks.

“That way they will already be ahead if we have to go back to remote learning from home,” he said. “If it’s not your day you will still be logging into class with Zoom or Google Classroom.”

Operations will also change in the way things are scheduled on the campus. Teachers will move from room to room for the students, breakfast will be picked up and students will return to homerooms to eat.

“There will be a smaller number of students in each room, depending on the size of the room,” he said. “Instead of a group morning assembly students will do the Pledge and their singing in their classrooms.”

Teachers will have to be screened, have the option of masks, and also face shields.

Lunches are likely not going to be served in large congregate settings. Students will likely be eating outside or in their class rooms.

The state said earlier this month anyone entering a school building will have to go through temperature checks and health screening questions.

How and when field trips occur, like drill ceremonies, will be at the discretion of the staff, and also require social distancing measures as well.

“The cadets will have a double-arm length intervals,” Lloyd said.

Parade participation will be determined by what is going on in an area, and on a case-by-case basis.

There will be no fall break, and students will have to keep pushing through the finish line with a shorter Thanksgiving break as well. This will enable them to finish eight to nine days earlier in December, Lloyd said.

Bladen County Schools are also working on their plans, spokeswoman Valerie Newton said, and are hoping to have a meeting sometime toward the end of the week.

“Plan C is the remote learning, and it’s basically what we have done already,” she said. “Plan A is pretty much no restrictions.

“We are really going to look at our options and base off the current guidelines of Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Public Instruction, and the governor’s office. There’s going to be a need for a lot of coordination.”

Transportation, Newton said, was going to likely be the largest hurdle in the planning stages. How the schools are going to get everyone in place with buses running at 50 percent capacity is going to be a struggle.

Newton said the school system is aware of concerns about students returning and wearing masks. In the 26-page toolkit given to schools two weeks ago, masks were not mandatory but were strongly encouraged.

“We are also developing a survey for parents and survey for staff to collect feedback in helping us draft our reopening options,” Newton said.

She said more will be released about the survey shortly.

