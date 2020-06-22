Coronavirus: North Carolina meat-processing plants, at least 28, have more than 2,700 cases

TAR HEEL — The number of infected workers at meat-processing plants in North Carolina has grown to at least 2,702.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Monday lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in 28 plants spread across 21 counties. That includes the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

DHHS, so far, has only named a total number of cases and plants, and the names of counties. It has refused, despite public records requests from the Bladen Journal and possibly others, to name:

• number of people DHHS is aware of that are infected at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

• the name of each meat-processing company, the city, and the county.

• number of people infected at each plant.

All of the requests were made by the Bladen Journal on June 1. DHHS did not share even partial information until Monday, some three weeks later.

DHHS has previously said it believes its numbers to be low because the plants are under federal regulation rather than reporting to the state.

The counties, in addition to Bladen, with plants that have outbreaks are Bertie, Burke, Catawba, Chatham, Davie, Duplin, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Mecklenburg, Pender, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Surry, Union, Wayne, Wilkes and Wilson. The state defines an outbreak as two or more cases; in its email, it said the plants have “active clusters.”

DHHS’ last response to the Bladen Journal with an update was acquired May 22. At that point, there were 1,999 cases. The counties added since then are in Catawba, Davie, Hoke, Mecklenburg and Pender.

Information on meat-processing plants has been inconsistent and a patchwork of reporting from print and broadcast journalists.

For example, Mountaire Farms in Siler City at first reported how many employees were infected. It quit releasing the information after it reached 11. In Bladen County, the Health Department reported the first case at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel and that the worker did not live in the county; it has reported no numbers since regarding the plant.

Other county health departments, however, did continue to report numbers of workers in their counties who worked at the plant in Tar Heel. That pushed the number known infected well past 100.

Smithfield is the only major meat-processing facility in the county, employing between 4,400 and 5,000.

Alan Wooten