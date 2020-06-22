Coronavirus: Case count climbs to 310 for Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — After a two-day blitz of 75 cases, Bladen County added three on Monday to push its total to 310 since the worldwide pandemic began.

There have been 210 cases recorded in June alone, more than twice what was recorded in the combined months of March, April and May.

The death toll in the county remains at two. There have been 169 recoveries.

In the ZIP code breakdown from DHHS, there are 59 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake; 24 in White Oak; 22 in Clarkton; 20 in East Arcadia; 18 in Bladenboro; 13 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; and five each in Dublin and Kelly. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented. The county’s two deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

North Carolina’s totals released Monday include:

• 1,223 deaths, up three from Sunday. Two of those were in congregate living settings.

• 53,605 cases, up 804.

• 870 hospitalized, up 25.

• 757,345 tests, up 11,570.

The percentage of positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7 percent. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick rather than randomly, and it does not count tests with negative results done by private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. He has set Friday as the possible beginning for the third phase, and says he’ll give direction for North Carolina’s public schools by July 1.

He’s expected to announce a decision on the third phase either Tuesday or Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 97 deaths and 3,635 cases. Cumberland has 31 deaths and 1,014 cases; Robeson has 25 deaths and 1,086 cases; Columbus has 35 deaths and 464 cases; Sampson has five deaths and 894 cases; and Pender has one death and 177 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 754 deaths and 7,272 positive cases. That’s 61.7 percent of the state’s deaths and 13.6 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 107 nursing homes, 60 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and five other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and one is in Sampson.

With 73 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 21 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 75-day supply.

Among the cases, ages 18-24 is 12 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under — statistics that have grown this month. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 61 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 47.3 percent of the deaths (579) and 52.8 percent of the cases (28,286).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 137 deaths and 8,956 positive cases, Rowan County has 38 deaths and 1,025 cases, Cabarrus County has 25 deaths and 883 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 949 cases, and Gaston County has nine deaths and 771 cases — a total of 232 deaths and 12,584 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 60 deaths and 3,209 cases, Wake County has 44 deaths and 3,984 cases, Johnston County has 26 deaths and 1,135 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 548 cases — a total of 171 deaths and 8,876 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 106 deaths and 2,434 cases, Forsyth County has 28 deaths and 2,575 cases, Randolph County has 27 deaths and 1,058 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 759 cases — a total of 176 deaths and 6,826 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.2 million confirmed cases and 120,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1 million.

There are more than 9 million cases worldwide, with more than 469,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.