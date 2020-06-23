ELIZABETHTOWN — For the fifth time in seven reports, Bladen County has had a double-digit increase in coronavirus cases in today’s numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Eleven cases were added, making 321 since the worldwide pandemic began. The first case in the county was April 1, the second April 18, and 100 were counted through the end of May. There have been 221 this month in 23 reports, a daily average of 9.6. There were 15 last Wednesday, 12 on Friday, 30 on Saturday, and 45 on Sunday.

The breakdown on the county’s three outbreaks at congregate living settings was due later in the evening. Outbreaks are defined as places with two or more cases.

The state’s ZIP code breakdown does not necessarily follow daily updates with how soon numbers escalate. In Tuesday’s report, the postal code for Elizabethtown and White Lake jumped 11 to 70. Dublin went down one; East Arcadia and Clarkton each went up one.

The ZIPs in the county listed 25 cases in White Oak; 22 in Clarkton; 21 in East Arcadia; 18 in Bladenboro; 13 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; five in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

The county’s two deaths were in White Oak and Tar Heel.

The county Health Department said Tuesday that 169 of the 321 have recovered from the virus, and five are hospitalized. There are 160 active cases.

North Carolina’s totals released Tuesday include:

• 1,251 deaths, up 28 from Monday. Seventeen of those were in congregate living settings.

• 54,453 cases, up 848.

• 915 hospitalized, up 45.

• 773,828 tests, up 16,483.

The percentage of positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7 percent. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick rather than randomly, and it does not count tests with negative results done by private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. He has set Friday as the possible beginning for the third phase, and says he’ll give direction for North Carolina’s public schools by July 1.

He said last week he would direction on the second and possible third phases early this week, but did not schedule a news conference for Monday or Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 97 deaths and 3,635 cases. Cumberland has 36 deaths and 1,031 cases; Robeson has 29 deaths and 1,096 cases; Columbus has 35 deaths and 471 cases; Sampson has five deaths and 907 cases; and Pender has one death and 177 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 771 deaths and 7,418 positive cases. That’s 61.7 percent of the state’s deaths and 13.6 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 108 nursing homes, 62 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and seven other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and two are in Sampson.

DHHS on Tuesday began introducing clusters, which it defines as “a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases — i.e., present in the same setting during the same time period (e.g., same shift, same classroom, same physical work area) with no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).” Details on clusters and outbreaks are released each Tuesday and Friday evening.

There are no clusters in Bladen County, according to the daily report. There is one in Cumberland County.

With 91 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 71 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 24 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 109-day supply.

Among the cases, ages 18-24 is 12 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under — statistics that have grown this month. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 61 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.8 percent of the deaths (586) and 52.8 percent of the cases (28,770).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 138 deaths and 9,086 positive cases, Rowan County has 38 deaths and 1,037 cases, Cabarrus County has 26 deaths and 888 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 965 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 803 cases — a total of 236 deaths and 12,779 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 60 deaths and 3,244 cases, Wake County has 44 deaths and 4,106 cases, Johnston County has 28 deaths and 1,178 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 546 cases — a total of 173 deaths and 9,074 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 106 deaths and 2,462 cases, Forsyth County has 29 deaths and 2,615 cases, Randolph County has 27 deaths and 1,068 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 772 cases — a total of 177 deaths and 6,917 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.3 million confirmed cases and 120,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1 million.

There are more than 9.1 million cases worldwide, with more than 473,000 deaths.

