ELIZABETHTOWN — Four mayors from Bladen County have signed a letter with 22 others in District 9, requesting financial help from U.S. House Rep. Dan Bishop and U.S. Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis.

The letter dated June 16, shared Tuesday by the N.C. League of Municipalities, asks for “assistance in addressing the revenue shortfalls we all are experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Respective mayors Sylvia Campbell of Elizabethtown, Rufus Duckworth of Bladenboro, Darryl Dowless of Dublin and Tim Tart of Clarkton signed it. Bladen County, until the next session of Congress convenes in January, is split between Bishop’s District 9 and U.S. Rep. David Rouzer’s District 7.

The district stretches from Charlotte to Bladen County along the South Carolina line. The other mayors signing it are from Ansonville, Dobbins Heights, East Laurinburg, Eastover, Ellerbe, Fairview, Hamlet, Hoffman, Lake Park, Matthews, Monroe, Pineville, Polkton, Red Springs, Rockingham, Rowland, Waxhaw and Weddington.

In the letter, the mayors thank the Beltway representatives for their help through the CARES Act. They write that it is not enough due to the “state and local revenue shortfalls created by the COVID-19 crisis. We need your support for federal legislation to address this need so that our communities can move forward and so that an economic downturn is not prolonged.”

It continues, in part, “The greatest challenges moving forward for city governments are lost revenues due to the economic effects created by this crisis. These include declines in sales taxes and occupancy taxes, as well as water and sewer utility revenue due to industry slowdowns and because residents cannot pay their bills.”

Gov. Roy Cooper has instituted halts on collecting overdue amounts as well as utility shutoffs. He has not, however, forgiven any of the amounts due for usage; those still come due eventually.

The letter concludes, “Cities and towns did not cause the situation that they now find themselves in; a global pandemic did. Their needs are neither Republican or Democractic. Their needs are the needs of the citizens of our state, in small towns and in larger cities. On behalf of our citizens and businesses, we ask that you help North Carolina move beyond this crisis to a better day and support legislation that will address local revenue shortfalls and ensure a strong economic future.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act was introduced into Congress on Jan. 24 and signed into law March 27 by President Donald Trump. It is a $2 trillion relief package for businesses, individuals, federal agencies, and state and local governments. Its goal is to distribute capital quickly and broadly, helping a tanking economy.

Among the direct helps to individuals was a one-time payout of $1,200, plus more for families with children; and a $600 weekly amount, in addition to unemployment benefits, to those who lost work through termination, layoffs and furloughs.

North Carolina was sent $1.6 billion, of which $782,398 came to Bladen County to be divided by the county and its municipalities. The funding has to be used specifically for expenses related to COVID-19, a language requirement that in part prompted the mayors’ letter.

The county is spending $440,059.95 in categories defined as medical expenses; public health expenses; payroll expenses; expenses of actions to facilitate compliance with COVID-19 related health measures; and expenses associated with the provision of economic support in connection with the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Municipalities were asked to show how they would spend the remaining $342,338.05, and the county is doing a reimbursement plan with them and the volunteer fire departments. County commissioners also wanted money — $50,000 — set aside to assist small businesses with loans and grants.

The municipalities and their amounts are Bladenboro, $20,000; Clarkton, $3,000.54; Dublin, $10,000; East Arcadia, $4,000; Elizabethtown, $126,545; and White Lake, $93,792.51. Tar Heel is not getting any, and 14 volunteer fire departments were allocated a combined $35,000.

In addition to CARES Act money, Bladen County also has recevied $21,541 from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It is designated to assist nonprofits that help residents experiencing hunger and homelessness.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.