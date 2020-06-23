IVANHOE — The third congregate living setting in Bladen County to have an outbreak of the coronavirus, first learned about on Saturday, is on Moores Swamp Road.

At a location DHHS did not name in its Tuesday report, 10 residents and three staff members have tested positive. Moores Swamp Road runs between Yonder Store, on N.C. 210, toward Moore Swamp AME Church and has multiple residences and a couple of businesses.

This is in the heart of the county’s blueberry farms.

“There is no evidence to suggest that handling food or consuming food is associated with COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website.

The state Department of Health and Human Services did not have changes for the other two locations in the county. There are still 54 staff infected at a location on Sleepy Creek Drive, and Cape Fear Teen Challenge in Elizabethtown has two residents infected.

The numbers leave no sure explanation regarding a specific location for why the county has seen a surge in cases this month. June numbers are more than twice the amount combining March, April and May.

In the last week, the county has added 15 cases last Wednesday, 12 on Friday, 30 on Saturday, 45 on Sunday and 11 in Tuesday’s report.

In addition to the congregate living settings, the county is known to have had an outbreak at the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel. That was reported in April. How many workers there are infected is not known; neither the company, the county Health Department, or DHHS has released specific numbers for it.

Earlier reports, a collaboration from print and broadcast media outlets, easily put the number over 100. Smithfield Foods is the world’s largest pork produciton plant, employing 4,400 to 5,000 before the virus and capable of slaughtering better than 30,000 hogs a day.

