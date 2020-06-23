DUBLIN — Lined up, but not alphabetically.

Applauded, but not quite as many.

Coronavirus has changed life, and Bladen Community College is adapting like the rest of the world. Graduation is just one part, and Tuesday meant the first day of picking up diplomas in a drive-thru ceremony. The second day continues Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Amanda Lee handed out the first diploma at noon, and an early rush resulted in nearly three dozen being given out in the first 15 minutes or so. About 100 graduates came through during the two-hour period.

Graduates were applauded by Lee and various staff on hand. The college’s educational foundation also handed out gift bags.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the college will have a virtual graduation, replete with a charge from Lee. The guest speaker is Chad Porter.

