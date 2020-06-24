College nears the end of occupancy hurdle for new building

DUBLIN — Bladen Community College is hopeful to get a final certificate of occupancy for its new Workforce Development building in July.

A temporary certificate was gained in January, allowing spring semester classes to get underway there. Punch list items have been taken care of but in an inspection last week, the college was given more minor items to be addressed.

Jay Stanley, vice president for finance and administration, told trustees meeting in regular session Tuesday the items and another inspection should happen within about 30 days.

The college will be addressing exposed conduit in the floor of the teaching auditorium, the height of the screen and projector in that room, and mismatched colors of brick mortar on the exterior of the building.

Trustees met in the teaching auditorium, with appropriate social distancing. Some members also called in by telephone; trustees Pam Benton, Brian Campbell and Joseph Rozier were not present.

In her president’s report, Dr. Amanda Lee said the state system was losing a good leader in Peter Hans but felt the timing was positive in terms of the community colleges being strong. She also updated trustees on what is known about the state budget, and the extensive work toward helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Trustee Larry Hammond was favored with a gift basket and thanked for his service. His term on the board is scheduled to expire June 30; his appointment was made by a Republican governor, and a Democrat now occupies the Executive Mansion.

Subbing for Director Linda Burney, Lee said the Bladen Community College Foundation has set Oct. 22 for its annual fundraiser. Sunset & Vine is planned for Lu Mil Vineyards for the second straight year.

The foundation was also instrumental in raising support for congratulatory gift bags to the more than 280 graduates who picked up diplomas on Tuesday and Wednesday. A virtual ceremony is Friday evening at 6; access is open to everyone, and connection can be made through the college’s website bladencc.edu.

Sondra Guyton, vice president for workforce and continuing education, reported the college exceeded its percentage of class visits in the accountability and credibility plans in each semester of summer, fall and spring classes.

The class visitation plan sets a goal of 50 percent for off-campus and distance classes to be visited by directors. Guyton said the actuals were 65 percent in the summer, 63 percent in the fall, and 72 percent in the spring.

For on-campus class visits by directors, the goal is 25 percent. The actuals were 59 percent in summer, 48 percent in the fall, and 88 percent in the spring.

And for off-campus and distance classes, the goal is 10 percent for the senior continuing education administrator. Guyton said she went to 35 percent in the summer, 30 percent in the fall, and 21 percent in the spring.

Stanley, in reporting on fiscal affairs, said the college is looking to add antennas in all buildings to boost signal reception for mobile units.

He also thanked and praised Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial and the county commissioners. The economic development arm worked with the college on its lease in the building that houses the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; the college is no longer there. Stanley expressed gratitude for the commissioners along with Lisa Coleman, director of county finances, and Greg Martin, the county manager, for putting through funding to help with restroom renovation projects related to being in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Trustees gave approval to a number of language changes within the bylaws. Also included were four changes for the membership section and one in jurisdiction and responsibility.

The trustees approved the 2020-21 schedule of meetings, which are normally held on the fourth Tuesday of the month. August’s meeting will be a week earlier on Aug. 18 and February will include the annual Friday retreat prior to the fourth Tuesday, serving as that month’s meeting.

The board does not meet in July.

