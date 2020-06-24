DUBLIN — Bladen Community College will have a graduation ceremony streamed through the internet on Friday evening at 6.

The college welcomes everyone to watch and has a variety of platforms available for access. It recommends being familiar with the choice prior to the start of the ceremony.

It is expected to last about an hour. There are more than 280 graduates.

To access the ceremony:

• College website at https://www.bladencc.edu/2020-virtual-graduation-ceremony/.

• Youtube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT8ouubOWG8WL0rtl0bmjRQ.

• Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BladenCC/.

• Instagram by searcing bladencommcollege.