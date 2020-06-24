ELIZABETHTOWN — The state of the art fire station has finally reached its last hurdle, and the firefighters can start moving into the building full-time.

The station, which has been the newest addition on the corner of East Broad and South Cypress streets, has been a much-anticipated project by the Elizabethtown Fire Department. A certificate of occupancy has been issued.

The station project has had a few issues with getting supplies in last year, and met with some delays that pushed back the initial anticipated December and then spring opening. The official grand opening to the public was originally to be held this week, but that has been postponed until the coronavirus restrictions have been lifted so as to allow the public a chance to see the new facility for themselves.

The project has been funded through a grant from the Golden LEAF foundation, and was estimated to cost $3.2 million. The station now has enough room to hold multiple meetings in the facility, as well as give a designated space for the department members to sleep and relax. A large kitchen will allow the department to cook for the town and staff during hurricanes and other disasters.

There is also a much needed command center built in where the local agencies can come together during times of crisis. The previous station will house the Public Services Department, saving the town approximately $200,000. One fire truck will also remain in the former station house, a benefit for quicker service to that portion of town and to fire insurance rates.

Emily M. Williams can be reached at 910-247-9133 or ewilliams@www.bladenjournal.com.