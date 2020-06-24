Bladen County disaster recovery efforts and substance abuse programs seeking volunteers

IN PROGRESS Dream Works Academy for job readiness: • Certificate based program. • 13 hours class. • $25 registration for those 12 and up. Counseling services provided on a one on one basis for: • Disaster recovery. • Mental health issues. • Substance abuse. • Family and couples counseling. • Individual counseling. • Work stress and more. Up coming groups that are being developed but need volunteers: • Alcoholics Anonymous. • Al-Anon (for those with a loved one with alcoholism). • Celebrate Recovery.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Disasters have hit families in Bladen County extra hard in the last few years, and resources are being developed to help further assist those in need, but organizers are begging for volunteers to get those things to happen.

In addition to the housing rebuild efforts in the county, more and more people are finding loved ones in their family and their friends struggling with addiction and needing support.

“With Dream Works and also the Bladen Disaster Recovery Team, we are offering assistance, with Meredith DuBose, our executive director,” said Rev. Jason Williams, the pastor at Foundation Church. “Counseling is available through Meredith. She has a dual license in mental health and addiction services.”

Williams said that there are no charges for her services, and she can schedule an appointment for counseling, in addition to her other duties. She is the executive director through grant funding that was provided.

DuBose is ready to start offering even more services to the community, with plans being drafted to offer Alcoholics Anonymous, Celebrate Recovery, and also Al-Anon.

“But what we really need right now is volunteers,” she said. “We need people to come together and help us get these groups started.”

She gets calls often looking for all of these groups, and the need is exceptionally urgent.

“The curriculum we use for the Dream Works Academy is a nationally recognized as well as a worldwide recognized curriculum,” Williams said.

That academy is designed to work with the unemployed to get them on their feet with different skills, with anything from organization, to “good communication skills,” Williams said.

The class is a certificate-based program, and is 13 hours. Registration is $25.

The locations for the meetings is still to be determined, but the goal is to try to start meeting sometime in the middle of July, DuBose said.

“We may have some at the church and some at Dream Works,” she said.

In addition to gaining assistance from the community to help with those programs, getting in touch with people involved in various disaster recovery efforts has also been on her radar.

DuBose said she wants to get more involvement locally or in the state with other volunteer teams to come in and work on some of the hurricane rebuilds that are going on in the county. She said they have had teams that have come from other states, like South Carolina, but that she is hoping to grow a grassroots effort locally.

The team has also moved more of their administrative side of services and disaster recovery to the Dream Works building as well.

“You don’t have to have any major construction skills to volunteer,” she said. “We have people who can show you what to do, and there’s plenty to do.”

Anyone wanting to find out anymore information should visit the website dreamworksbladen.com or contact DuBose at 910-991-3029.

