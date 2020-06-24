Coronavirus: North Carolina requires face coverings, remains in safer at home order another 3 weeks

RALEIGH — Face coverings will be required in public and the third phase of reopening North Carolina’s economy, including gyms and amusement parks, won’t happen before July 17.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who is up for reelection in the fall, made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. There are limited exemptions to the face covering rule.

The order takes effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Cooper extended the safer at home executive order, otherwise known as the partial second phase. The second phase was expected to reopen a number of businesses May 22, many of which made plans and were prepared. That same group was ready again this week, only to find out Cooper’s order will keep them shuttered at least another three weeks.

“We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward,” Cooper said. “We want to stabilize our numbers so we can continue to safely ease restrictions, and most importantly, get our children back in school. One important point here. Required face coverings not only cause zero harm to our economy — they in fact help our economy by making it safer to shop, do business, and keep our small businesses running.”

The exceptions include people with medical conditions, children under 11, people at home, people walking or otherwise exercising outside when not within six feet of others. There is no requirement to have a doctor or other medically-licensed individual document medical conditions necessitating exemptions.

Anyone at a retail business or restaurant is required to have a face covering. Workers in manufacturing, construction, meat processing and agriculture are also required. Among the specifics:

• In a restaurant, the order says patrons must wear face coverings when not at their table, unless there is an exception that applies.

• In child care facilities, day camps and overnight camps, workers and all other adults and children 11 or older must wear face coverings when they are or may be within 6 feet of another person.

• In transportation, face coverings are not required in personal vehicles. It does apply to ride-shares, cabs, vans and shuttles, even if those vehicles are privately owned.

The order says “all North Carolinians will be on the honor system about whether or not there is a reason why they cannot wear” a face covering. Law enforcement agencies are not authorized to criminally enforce the requirement against workers, customers or patrons, unless a business or organization has asked someone to leave for not wearing one and trespassing laws, or other laws, come into play.

Citations can be written to businesses or organizations that fail to enforce the requirements.

“I know North Carolinians are strong, resilient and care deeply about our communities,” Dr. Mandy Cohen said. She’s the cabinet-level secretary for Department of Health and Human Services. “We pride ourselves on helping our neighbors. The best way we can do that now is by taking the simple action of wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth. If we each do our part, we can get back to the people and places we love.”

Cohen and Cooper said the reason to pause the advancement in phases is:

• Trajectory in COVID-like illness surveillance over 14 days. They say it is increasing.

• Trajectory of lab-confirmed cases over 14 days. They say it is starting to level, but is still increasing.

• Trajectory in percent of tests returning positive over 14 days. They say it remains elevated.

• Trajectory in hospitalizations over 14 days. They say it is increasing.

North Carolina is averging 17,000 tests per day; has 500 tests sites listed and adds “pop-up” sites often; and has employed 1,500 full-time and part-time staff supporting tracing efforts.

Personal protective equipment supplies are stable.

