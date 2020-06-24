ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County’s active cases went up by three and its recoveries by nine in Wednesday’s report from the Health Department.

Corresponding to the state Department of Health and Human Services report, the county added another 12 cases to its total to reach 333. There have been 178 recoveries and two deaths; four people are hospitalized.

In Wednesday’s state report, the postal code for Elizabethtown and White Lake rose nine to 79. That’s 20 added in two days. Tar Heel went up three, East Arcadia two, and Clarkton and White Oak one each.

The ZIPs in the county listed 26 cases in White Oak; 23 in Clarkton and East Arcadia; 18 in Bladenboro; 16 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; five in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Bladen County has outbreaks at three congregate living settings in addition to the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

Of Bladen County’s cases, ages 25 to 49 have accounted for 45 percent, ages 50 to 64 for 23 percent, ages 18 to 24 for 16 percent, 17-and-under for 8 percent, ages 65-74 for 5 percent, and ages 75-and-up for 4 percent. Hispanics account for 58 percent of the cases. The gender breakdown is 61 percent men.

North Carolina’s totals released Wednesday include:

• 1,271 deaths, up 20 from Tuesday. Ten of those were in congregate living settings.

• 56,174 cases, up 1,721.

• 906 hospitalized, down nine.

• 791,285 tests, up 17,457.

The percentage of positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7.1 percent. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick rather than randomly, and it does not count tests with negative results done by private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. In the afternoon he extended that order an additional three weeks, to July 17.

He says he’ll give direction for public schools by July 1.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 111 deaths and 3,770 cases. Cumberland has 39 deaths and 1,053 cases; Robeson has 31 deaths and 1,114 cases; Columbus has 35 deaths and 484 cases; Sampson has five deaths and 932 cases; and Pender has one death and 187 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 781 deaths and 7,495 positive cases. That’s 61.4 percent of the state’s deaths and 13.3 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 108 nursing homes, 62 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson.

DHHS on Tuesday began introducing clusters, which it defines as “a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases — i.e., present in the same setting during the same time period (e.g., same shift, same classroom, same physical work area) with no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).” Details on clusters and outbreaks are released each Tuesday and Friday evening.

There are no clusters in Bladen County, according to the daily report. There is one in Cumberland County.

With 88 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 72 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 19 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 109-day supply.

Among the cases statewide, ages 18-24 is 12 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under — statistics that have grown this month. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 60 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.9 percent of the deaths (597) and 52.7 percent of the cases (29,581).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 140 deaths and 9,333 positive cases, Rowan County has 38 deaths and 1,076 cases, Cabarrus County has 27 deaths and 912 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 995 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 837 cases — a total of 239 deaths and 13,153 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 60 deaths and 3,319 cases, Wake County has 44 deaths and 4,253 cases, Johnston County has 29 deaths and 1,208 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 568 cases — a total of 174 deaths and 9,348 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 110 deaths and 2,527 cases, Forsyth County has 31 deaths and 2,679 cases, Randolph County has 28 deaths and 1,077 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 797 cases — a total of 184 deaths and 7,080 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.3 million confirmed cases and 121,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1 million.

There are more than 9.3 million cases worldwide, with more than 481,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.