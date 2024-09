BLADENBORO — Commissioners here have selected a new town administrator.

Oryan Lowry comes to Bladenboro having previously served in the same positions in the Robeson County towns of Rowland and Pembroke. Lowry worked in Rowland from July 2014 to March 2016.

Lowry succeeds Blake Proctor, who resigned at the end of February. He started with the town in late 2018.

The board also approved another personnel position. Austin Sykes will go from part-time to full-time as a general utility worker.