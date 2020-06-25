CONWAY, S.C. — Abby Inman, of Tar Heel, has graduated from Coastal Carolina University.

The graphic design major was named to the President’s List and was among nearly 1,300 students in a virtual commencement ceremony May 8. Alumnus and Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kelly was guest speaker.

A release says the ceremony included many traditional customs associated with on-campus commencement exercises, including formal remarks from the president, provost, and deans in full academic regalia; the official conferring of the graduate and undergraduate academic degrees; and the playing of the alma mater.

The virtual ceremony also featured individual student recognition slides that were shown during the event.