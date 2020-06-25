Coronavirus: Third death recorded in Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — A third person from Bladen County diagnosed with a positive coronavirus test has died.

The state Department of Health and Human Service disclosed the news in its daily COVID-19 report Thursday. The report also added eight cases to the county total, pushing it to 341 since the pandemic began.

The county has had a surge in cases this month (241) and had not recorded a death since the first two on May 6 and 11.

The postal ZIP code for Elizabethtown and White Lake has risen by 27 in three days to 86, DHHS reports. The other ZIPs in the county listed include 26 cases in White Oak; 23 each in Clarkton and East Arcadia; 18 in Bladenboro; 16 in Tar Heel; seven in Council; five in Kelly; and four in Dublin. The numbers do not match the state’s county total because not all communities are represented.

Bladen County has outbreaks at three congregate living settings in addition to the Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel.

Of county cases, ages 25 to 49 have accounted for 45 percent, ages 50 to 64 for 23 percent, ages 18 to 24 for 16 percent, 17-and-under for 8 percent, ages 65-74 for 5 percent, and ages 75-and-up for 4 percent. Hispanics account for 58 percent of the cases. The gender breakdown is 61 percent men.

North Carolina’s totals released Thursday include:

• 1,290 deaths, up 19 from Wednesday. Six of those were in congregate living settings.

• 57,183 cases, up 1,009.

• 891 hospitalized, down 15.

• 811,278 tests, up 19,993.

The percentage of positive tests returned since the pandemic began is 7 percent. The rate is selectively biased because most testing has been done for those believing they are sick rather than randomly, and it does not count tests with negative results done by private providers.

The state remains under Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer at home executive order, with a limited number of businesses open in the second phase of reopening the economy. Wednesday, he extended that order an additional three weeks to July 17.

He says he’ll give direction for public schools by Wednesday of next week.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.

In adjacent counties, there have been 118 deaths and 3,849 cases. Cumberland has 40 deaths and 1,065 cases; Robeson has 37 deaths and 1,132 cases; Columbus has 35 deaths and 492 cases; Sampson has five deaths and 947 cases; and Pender has one death and 213 cases.

Congregate living settings in North Carolina have totaled 787 deaths and 7,516 positive cases. That’s 61 percent of the state’s deaths and 13.1 percent of the cases. Outbreaks have been identified and are active at 111 nursing homes, 62 residential care facilities, 19 correctional institutions and eight other facilities. Of those, five each are in Cumberland and Robeson, four in Columbus, and three are in Sampson.

DHHS on Tuesday began introducing clusters, which it defines as “a minimum of five cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases — i.e., present in the same setting during the same time period (e.g., same shift, same classroom, same physical work area) with no other more likely source of exposure for identified cases (e.g., household or close contact to a confirmed case in another setting).” Details on clusters and outbreaks are released each Tuesday and Friday evening.

There are no clusters in Bladen County, according to the daily report. There is one in Cumberland County.

With 90 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 74 percent of the ventilators, 23 percent of the intensive care unit beds and 22 percent of all hospital beds.

In the personal protective equipment category, no category has less than a 109-day supply.

Among the cases statewide, ages 18-24 is 12 percent of the state’s total and 10 percent is 17-and-under — statistics that have grown this month. Deaths continue to be mostly among the elderly, with 60 percent being among those 75-and-over, and 20 percent among those ages 65 to 74.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 46.7 percent of the deaths (602) and 52.9 percent of the cases (30,304).

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has 144 deaths and 9,614 positive cases, Rowan County has 38 deaths and 1,088 cases, Cabarrus County has 27 deaths and 936 cases, Union County has 23 deaths and 1,042 cases, and Gaston County has 11 deaths and 869 cases — a total of 243 deaths and 13,549 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Durham County has 60 deaths and 3,374 cases, Wake County has 44 deaths and 4,347 cases, Johnston County has 29 deaths and 1,234 cases, and Orange County has 41 deaths and 578 cases — a total of 174 deaths and 9,533 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has 111 deaths and 2,586 cases, Forsyth County has 31 deaths and 2,715 cases, Randolph County has 28 deaths and 1,090 cases, and Davidson County has 15 deaths and 831 cases — a total of 185 deaths and 7,222 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 2.3 million confirmed cases and 122,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in Brazil, with more than 1.1 million.

There are more than 9.4 million cases worldwide, with more than 484,000 deaths.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.